WASHINGTON — Deforestation of tropical old-growth forests increased last year, according to new satellite data unveiled Tuesday, wiping out acreage roughly the size of Switzerland.
Earth in 2019 lost 9.3 million acres of primary tropical forests — swaths of pristine ecosystems that humans had left largely untouched. Brazil, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Indonesia saw the largest losses, while Bolivia and Australia experienced record tree losses for those countries due to wildfires.
The groups that released the figures, Global Forest Watch and World Resources Institute, said the losses worldwide last year were the third-highest annual total for primary forests this century.
“We seem to be going in the wrong direction,” Frances Seymour, distinguished senior fellow at WRI, told reporters. “The 2019 data corroborates what we already know. If governments put into place good policies and enforce the law, forest loss goes down,” Seymour said.
Pulling data from the University of Maryland, Google, the U.S. Geological Survey and NASA, Global Forest Watch — established in 1997 — tracks forest growth and loss, providing updates weekly and annual reports.
Mikaela Weisse, Global Forest Watch Project Manager at WRI, said she and her colleagues were trying to corroborate and “link” those anecdotes with satellite data.
Brazil accounted for one-third of all primary forest loss last year. Because of massive bushfires, compounded by drought, Australia saw a 560 percent increase in lost tree cover between 2018 and 2019.
— CQ-Roll Call