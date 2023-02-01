Santos

U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves the Capitol Hill Club as members of the press follow him on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. Amid ongoing investigations into his finances, campaign spending and false statements on the campaign trail, Santos is reportedly recusing himself from his House committee assignments.

Rep. George Santos told fellow Republican lawmakers he will agree to not sit on any committees amid controversies over his serial lies about his background, education and finances.

Santos made the pledge, which is unlikely to quiet rising demands for his resignation, at a closed door meeting of the Republican caucus.

