Raquel Welch

Raquel Welch promotes the movie “How to be a Latin Lover” in 2017 in Hollywood, Calif. Welch, born Jo Raquel Tejada on Sept. 5, 1940, has died at the age of 82.

 Armando Gallo / Zuma Press/TNS

LOS ANGELES — Raquel Welch had only three lines in the 1966 film “One Million Years B.C.,” but her doeskin bikini did all the talking anyway, launching her as an international icon almost over night.

Welch died Wednesday, according to her management company, Media Four. She was 82.

