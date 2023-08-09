LOS ANGELES — Canadian hip-hop artist Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday for shooting Megan Thee Stallion after an alcohol-fueled argument in the Hollywood Hills in 2020.
Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was convicted of assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm and negligent discharge of a gun last December after a dramatic trial that featured tearful testimony from Megan Thee Stallion and a key witness requesting immunity shortly before stonewalling prosecutors on the stand.
He faced a maximum of 22 years and 8 months in prison. Peterson, who did not testify at his trial or sentencing, has denied all wrongdoing. Despite hours of testimony and evidence poured in from Peterson’s legal team highlighting his commitment to charity, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford said that “unfortunately sometimes good people do bad things.”
“Mr. Peterson’s actions in those few seconds changed many lives,” Herriford said of the shooting.
Prosecutors initially asked Herriford to sentence Peterson to 13 years in prison. Peterson’s lawyers sought probation, arguing Peterson had been greatly affected by his mother’s sudden death when he as a child, grief that led him to abuse alcohol. His attorneys argued Monday that Peterson’s alcoholism played a role in the shooting, which followed a hard-drinking party.
Peterson’s legal team went through a post-trial shuffle and is now headed by Florida attorney Jose Baez, who, successfully defended Casey Anthony in a nationally watched trial in which she was accused of murdering her young daughter.
In court papers, Baez and attorney Matthew Barhoma cited the evaluation of an independent psychologist, who said Peterson was at low risk to re-offend if he stayed sober.
In court Monday, several witnesses spoke to Peterson’s history of charity work and religious beliefs. His father, Sonstar Peterson, tearfully recounted his wife’s sudden death and swore that, if released, his son would be even “more of a credit to the community” after his trip through the legal system.
Herriford said 76 letters had been submitted in support of Peterson, including some from former law enforcement officials in San Diego, Torrance and as far away as Missouri. Rapper Iggy Azalea also filed a letter asking Herriford to hand down a “sentence that is transformative, not life destroying,” to Peterson.
The letters also caused Herriford to raise an eyebrow at Peterson’s claims of being affected by alcoholism, however. He asked Baez and Barhoma to explain how the rapper’s addiction issues could go unmentioned in 76 written correspondences about his life and throughout the testimony of six character witnesses.
Peterson was convicted of a pair of sentencing enhancements related to the use of a gun in a violent crime and the fact that he caused “great bodily injury” to Megan Thee Stallion — born Megan Pete — making him ineligible for probation under California law.
The shooting happened after the superstar Houston rapper left a party at Kylie Jenner’s home in an SUV alongside Peterson, his driver and her then-close friend, Kelsey Harris.
Pete said an argument erupted after Peterson revealed to Harris that the two rappers had become romantically involved. Harris had previously been involved with Peterson and became angry, Pete said. At trial, Pete said she demanded to be let out of the vehicle on Nichols Canyon Road.
But as she walked away, prosecutors allege, Peterson shouted, “Dance, b----!” before firing a volley of gunshots at Pete. Pete was struck several times in the feet and had to undergo surgery to remove bullet fragments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.