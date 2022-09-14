Rainbow fentanyl

Between Aug. 16 and 17, Customs and Border Patrol Officers confiscated more than 265,000 colored fentanyl pills at the Port of Nogales in Arizona.

 U.S. Customs and Border Protection/TNS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The extremely potent synthetic opioid fentanyl is appearing in a new form — colorful pills and powders that look like candy or sidewalk chalk, and officials are cautioning that children may be the intended target of the potentially lethal disguise.

Broward County Public Schools in Florida sent an alert to parents, faculty and staff recently to be aware of the candy-colored pills, dubbed “rainbow fentanyl,” and said the drug has been found in actual candy, such as Jolly Ranchers, and molded into gummy bears in some parts of the country.

