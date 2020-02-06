Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Rain and freezing rain this morning will change to a mix of rain and snow for the afternoon. High 36F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.