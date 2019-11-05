Starting next week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going AWOL.
The royal couple will take a break from their public lives and the public eye to spend some time in the U.S. as a family. Though the official dates of the couple’s hiatus have yet to be confirmed, they are expected to reunite with the royal family around Christmas to celebrate the holiday, Harper’s Bazaar reported.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex only have a few more official engagements to attend to — including appearances at The Field of Remembrance on Thursday, the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, and the Remembrance Day Service on Sunday — before flitting across the pond to spend Thanksgiving with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland in Los Angeles.
While the family is there they may be looking at a second residence in California and may take a trip or two to New York City or hop the border to visit Canada where Meghan lived while filming “Suits,” the Observer reported.
— New York Daily News