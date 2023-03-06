Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, received an invitation to King Charles’ coronation — despite the family’s royal feud, representatives for the couple confirmed.
The coronation is scheduled to take place May 6, about eight months after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.
“I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” Harry and Meghan’s representatives said in a statement to The Sunday Times.
“An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”
Buckingham Palace didn’t immediately respond to a New York Daily News request for comment. The confirmation comes less than two months after Harry released his memoir, “Spare,” in which he chronicles issues with family members including his father, Charles, and older brother, Prince William.
Harry and Meghan also spoke about feeling unsupported by the British palace during an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, about a year after they stepped down from their senior royal duties and moved to California. In that interview, Harry said his father cut him off financially and at one point stopped taking his calls.
Queen Elizabeth died in September at age 96 after a 70-year reign, the longest ever for a British monarch. Harry reunited with his brother and father at the time and walked with them in a funeral procession.
In January, Harry said he wasn’t sure if he’d attend Charles’ coronation.
“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then, but the door is always open,” Harry told ITV. “The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”
On Saturday, Harry sat down for a virtual interview with trauma specialist Dr. Gabor Maté, who diagnosed the royal with attention deficit disorder, PTSD, anxiety and depression. Harry told Maté he’s “always felt slightly different to the rest” of his family.
Harry, 38, and the California-born former Meghan Markle, 41, married in 2018 and have two children together. Last week, a rep for the couple said they were asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, a royal residence in England.
