MIAMI — A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck 86 miles northwest of Jamaica on Tuesday afternoon, sending seismic energy that could be felt throughout the northern Caribbean and as far as coastal Florida. The earthquake and ensuing aftershocks opened sinkholes on the Cayman Islands and swayed buildings from Jamaica to downtown Miami.
Construction workers in Kingston kept laboring on a rooftop and schoolchildren took shelter under their desks as the ground shook. Mirrors vibrated in Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, where residents reported feeling such tremors for the first time in their lives. A man in the Bahamas thought he was having a heart attack. Hanging lamps in Miami skyscrapers swayed, leading some confused office workers to believe their lunches may have made them ill. Government offices closed early.
As of Tuesday evening, there were no reports of loss of life from the earthquake.
At 2:10 p.m., a strong earthquake struck about six miles beneath the surface in the open water between Jamaica and Cuba with more force than the 2010 earthquake that devastated Haiti, a quake that occurred only 15 miles away from Port-au-Prince and left an estimated 316,000 dead. On Tuesday, residents of southern Haiti reported feeling tremors.
Tuesday's earthquake struck along the border between the Caribbean and North American tectonic plates, a crack that stretches from Hispaniola to Guatemala. One scientist explained that both plates, massive slices of the earth's surface, scraped each other as they moved in opposite directions.
"It's a slip plate fault like the San Andreas," said Grenville Draper, an earth sciences professor at Florida International University. "North America moves a bit west and the Caribbean to the east."
All three of the Cayman Islands experienced the effects of the initial earthquake, which occurred 80 miles northeast of George Town, the capital. Though no injuries were reported as of Tuesday evening, multiple aftershocks kept residents and government officials on high alert late Tuesday. A Red Cross shelter opened on Huldah Avenue in George Town, and drivers were advised to stay off the roads as much as possible.
Several of the aftershocks occurred within 50 miles of Grand Cayman, whose residents felt the impact of five tremors through the afternoon. The most powerful of them registered a 6.1 magnitude about 35 miles southeast of Grand Cayman, just before 5 p.m. Officials said a damage assessment is underway, but there have been only a few reports of structural damage to buildings. Late Tuesday, one Miami Herald reader reported some damage to roads, water lines and some properties.
A government spokeswoman confirmed that several sinkholes opened, and that emergency operations personnel would be working through the night to assess damage and monitor road safety.
"The possibility of aftershocks remains and members of the public are advised to stay vigilant and stay tuned to official sources of information including the Hazard Management website, Facebook and Twitter pages," Suzette Ebanks, a government spokeswoman said in an email.
In Cuba, people across the island reported feeling the quake, even in Havana. Enrique Arango Arias, the head of the Cuban National Seismological Service, told el Nuevo Herald that tremors were felt more strongly in Santiago de Cuba and other eastern provinces. There were no reports of injuries or major structural damage, save for some cracked walls.
"The alarm is constantly sounding warning that there is a new earthquake," Arango said. "There is no major material damage, only some cracks in homes in the municipalities closest to the epicenter such as Niquero and Pilon."
Mercedes Ferrera, a volunteer at the Archdiocese of Santiago de Cuba, said the tremor was stronger than what she had felt in the past.
"It was very strong, and people here are sensitive about this issue," she said over the phone from Santiago de Cuba, the island nation's second largest city. She said she noticed this one was "too long" because she had time to run down two flights of stairs from her office at the archdiocese to the street while the earth was still shaking.
"Everyone who could run to an open, secure space in the streets did so," she said. The religious building did not suffer damages, and she was making calls to other old churches in the area to find out their situation.
In Jamaica, residents also reported tremors lasting about a minute. But in Kingston, while buildings rattled, some workers on the roof of a five-story building continued their activities despite the shaking. Desmond McKenzie, the local government minister in Jamaica who oversees the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, said his office was collecting whatever information it could.
"So far there are no reports of any damage that we can say of concern," he told the Herald.
Richard Thompson, head of Jamaica's Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, later told the Herald that there were "some minor damages in some western parishes."
In the Bahamas, the tremors were felt all along Bay Street in downtown Nassau. James Smith, former minister of state for finance and current chairman of investment management firm Colina Financial Advisors Ltd., said he initially thought he was having a heart attack.
"You felt the movement in the building but very slight," he said. "Of course having never experienced anything like that before, you spend a long time trying to figure out what's happening."
Smith said the tremors were small and could not have lasted more than a minute.
"It definitely shook the building but not in a dramatic way," he said.
Erica Wels, the spokeswoman for Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, said "as a precautionary measure all government offices were closed today," following the tremors.
The earthquake's force traveled several hundred miles away to South Florida, causing downtown Miami skyscrapers to sway, cutting the workday short for employees in several buildings and spurring some road closures. In the Florida Keys, lights flickered and boats rocked a bit more than usual.
Across the region, authorities reported no injuries or damage. County administrators at first couldn't say Tuesday whether a water-main break near the intersection of Bird Road and Southwest 84th Avenue was a result of seismic activity. "It turned out to be a broken air-release valve," said Jennifer Messemer-Skold, a spokeswoman for the Water and Sewer Department.
In Miami, employees streamed out of several downtown offices, including the 29-story administrative headquarters of Miami-Dade County's government, the Stephen P. Clark Center. Workers also left the Dade County Courthouse, Miami-Dade Children's Courthouse, Overtown Child Support Division and Lawson E. Thomas Courthouse Center.
Some workers chose to leave, but the county did not order an immediate evacuation, said Tara Smith, head of the county's Internal Services Department. But by 3 p.m., the city's Fire Department ordered a full evacuation "as a precaution," Smith said.
Police closed at least one block between Southwest Third Avenue and Second Avenue and redirected traffic to surrounding streets. Dozens of city employees gathered outside the government center for over an hour and a half after the evacuation. Close to 4 p.m., agents with vests identifying them as counterterrorism agents asked staff members to back away from the building's front plaza.
One city employee, Angel Rivera, said he was having lunch nearby when he got a call that the building where he works was being evacuated.
"The only thing they told us was that they're making sure that the building's structure is safe," said Rivera. "That's all I know."
Although unusual, it makes sense that the waves from such a large earthquake reverberated all the way to Miami. Ryan Gold, a research geologist with the U.S. Geological Survey, said it is "completely reasonable for people to feel it in Florida."
"It's a very large earthquake which can produce a lot of seismic energy," he said.
The Geological Survey tracks reports from people who felt shaking because of the earthquake. The map shows that reports came in from across the state with several dozen in the Miami Beach area. There were at least two reports in Tallahassee and one near Pensacola. Reports were called in from people on both the east and west sides of the state.
While people may have felt some shaking, Gold said, the effects were likely not strong enough to cause any damage. He said there could be some aftershocks near the epicenter, which also has the potential to be felt in South Florida.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said city officials felt the quake in the city's emergency operations facility, located a short walk away from the county government center. The center was already operating due to the influx of visitors for Super Bowl 54, which will be played Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The players of the San Franscisco 49ers, no strangers to earthquakes, are staying at the JW Marriott Marquis downtown.
"We have inspectors ready for property owners who want to make sure the integrity of their buildings have not been compromised," Suarez said.
In the Keys, the quake was felt by people up and down the 120-mile archipelago, according to social media posts solicited by the Miami Herald/FLKeysnews.com, but mostly in the Lower Keys to the Middle Keys city of Marathon.
Miami lawyer Eric Hockman was taking a nap in a recliner in his hospital room on the Coconut Grove waterfront when he said he felt some movement around him.
"I felt this gentle rocking back and forth. My first thought was: 'Who is moving my chair?'" said Hockman, a patient at Mercy Hospital, where he's undergoing rehab after surgery. "Didn't last long, but my next thought was 'Earthquake? Nah, not in Miami.'"
In an interview by text, Hockman said he only realized what had happened when he checked social media.
"I didn't think much more about it until I saw the tweets and said to myself, 'Hey, I did feel that!’ ”