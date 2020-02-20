HARTFORD, Conn. — A Quinnipiac Poll released Thursday of three critical swing states shows President Donald Trump topping the Democratic field in Wisconsin, Democrats beating Trump in Pennsylvania and essentially a tie in Michigan.
"Three different states, three different scenarios, one constant —the economy," Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow said. "It's a top issue for voters, and it's giving President Trump a strong tailwind. Wisconsin voters give him a job approval rating above 50 percent, higher than what he receives nationally and in Pennsylvania and Michigan. These Wisconsin numbers are a red warning sign for Democrats that rebuilding the 'blue wall' in 2020 may not be so easy. But it's a long way to November."
In Wisconsin, where Trump's approval rating exceeds his national average, registered voters choose him over six leading Democrats, with margins of between 7 and 11 percentage points:
—Trump tops Sen. Amy Klobuchar 50-39%
—Trump leads Sen. Elizabeth Warren 51-41%
—Trump beats former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg 49-41%
—Trump tops former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg 49-41%
—Trump defeats Sen. Bernie Sanders 50-43%
—Trump is ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden 49-42%
It's the reverse in Pennsylvania, where the Democratic candidates have a 6 to 8 percentage point lead over the Republican incumbent president:
—Biden is ahead of Trump 50-42%
—Klobuchar leads Trump 49-42%
—Bloomberg leads Trump 48-42%
—Sanders has 48% and Trump gets 44%
—Buttigieg receives 47% and Trump has 43%
—Warren gets 47% to Trump's 44%
And in Michigan, Democratic candidates have narrow leads or are tied with trump when the margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points is factored in.
—Sanders narrowly tops Trump 48-43%
—Bloomberg has a slight lead over Trump 47-42%
—Biden has 47% and Trump gets 43%
—Warren gets 45%, while Trump receives 43%
—Buttigieg gets 45% and Trump has 44%
—Klobuchar receives 45% to Trump's 44%
Trump gets high marks for his handling of the economy, which he has made a cornerstone of his reelection campaign. Wisconsin voters approve 59-38% of Trump's handling of the economy, Pennsylvania voters approve 57-41% and Michigan voters approve 52-44%.
Asked to compare their own financial situations compared to 2016, the year of the last presidential election, 62% of Wisconsin voters said they were better off, 57% of voters in Pennsylvania agreed and 55% of Michigan voters said so too.
The poll is the first swing state survey that Quinnipiac has conducted of the 2020 presidential cycle. Trump won each of the states when he was elected in 2016.
From Feb. 12-18, Quinnipiac surveyed 845 self-identified registered voters in Michigan, 849 in Pennsylvania and 823 in Wisconsin.