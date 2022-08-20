A girl takes a dose of polio vaccine on a sugar from a nurse in Marmande on Aug. 2, 1964.

A girl takes a dose of polio vaccine on a sugar from a nurse on Aug. 2, 1964.

 AFP / Getty Images North America/TNS

Vaccines helped neutralize the global threat of polio, a dreaded scourge that can cause paralysis and death, but that life-saving drug may have led unintentionally to the virus’ reappearance this year in the U.S. and other countries.

A form of the vaccine taken by mouth that uses a weakened live version of the poliovirus is believed to have spawned the virus that health officials say is spreading in two suburban New York counties and infected and partly paralyzed an unvaccinated young adult there.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.