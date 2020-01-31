Al Seib / Los Angeles Times

A man clings to a ledge as a firefighter moves in to rescue him outside a 25-story residential building on Los Angeles’ Westside after a fire broke out there Wednesday. A large blaze enveloped the sixth floor, injuring eight people and forcing residents to evacuate from the structure. Fire officials initially reported that some people had jumped from the building to escape the flames. However, authorities later clarified that two people contemplated jumping but were rescued by fire officials.