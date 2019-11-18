ORLANDO, Fla. — A man died after falling from the ninth to the fifth deck on board a Carnival Cruise Line ship on Friday, according to a report on WINK-TV, based in Fort Myers.
The cruise line confirmed the unidentified passenger died on board the Carnival Horizon on its way back to Miami from a six-night Western Caribbean voyage.
"We can confirm the death of a guest on Carnival Horizon as the ship was returning to Miami on Friday evening," reads a statement from Carnival Cruise Line. "Our CareTeam continues to provide support to the guest's family, and we cooperated with the standard law enforcement investigation when the ship arrived to PortMiami on Saturday morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest's family."
WINK news reported the male passenger fell four stories while the ship was at sea. The TV station talked to a woman who said she was staying on the ninth deck, the same as the passenger who fell, and talked about the scene after the fall.
"We were looking over our balcony, and we're seeing the section of the fifth floor is all blocked off," Cape Coral resident Cyndi Knox told WINK news.
Carnival Horizon is one of the cruise line's newest ships, having debuted in 2018. The 1,055-foot-long vessel can sail with more than 4,000 guests.