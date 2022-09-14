BOSTON — Northeastern University evacuated classes Tuesday night after police reported a “potential package that had detonated” injuring one person.
Boston EMS said that person was sent to the hospital.
First responders descended on Leon Street on Northeastern’s campus for the reported explosion.
“Active Incident: Multiple #BEMS units responded to Leon St. in Boston for a reported explosion,” Boston EMS tweeted Tuesday at 7:56 p.m.
“One patient treated and transported by BLS ambulance to an area hospital,” Boston EMS added. “No additional information available at this time.”
The Boston Police Department’s Bomb Squad and the Boston Fire Department were also at the scene.
Northeastern University Police tweeted out an alert, “Emergency services responding to an incident at Holmes Hall. Please avoid the area during the investigation.”
Police at the scene confirmed the reports of the suspected explosion and a Northeastern employee said night classes and some dorms were being evacuated, students were posting on social media.
— Boston Herald
