As seen in“ Once Upon a Time in Northern Island,” Anne Marie, 10, during a riot in Belfast in 1981..

As seen in “Once Upon a Time in Northern Island,” Anne Marie, 10, during a riot in Belfast in 1981.

 Peter Marlow / Magnum Photos via PBS/TNS

An oral history with pictures, “Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland” is a five-part journey through the three-decade political-sectarian conflict familiarly and conservatively known as “the Troubles.” Driven by the reminiscences and observations of people who lived through it, it is something of a companion piece to director James Bluemel‘s 2020 “Once Upon a Time in Iraq,” about that country in the wake of the 2003 U.S. invasion. Like that film, it is less concerned with events themselves than with their human cost, personal, psychological, physical, philosophical.

Speakers come from all sides of the story — Catholics and Protestants, Republicans and loyalists, victims and victimizers, paramilitary members, police, punks, prisoners and prisoners’ wives and children, widows and orphans. Some are well known at home for their involvement in famous cases or as cultural figures, but all are essentially “ordinary.” There are no scholarly talking heads, no dispassionate journalists; political figures are seen only in archival footage.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.