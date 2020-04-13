Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Rain likely. High 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.