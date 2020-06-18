ATLANTA — Two Atlanta police officers charged in the death of Rayshard Brooks turned themselves in to the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, records show.
Garrett Rolfe, who is accused of shooting Brooks to death in the parking lot of an Atlanta Wendy's last week, was booked on 11 counts, including felony murder, records show.
Rolfe, who was fired the day after the incident, is being held without bond. He is scheduled to appear in a Fulton County Magistrate Court at noon Friday.
Officer Devin Brosnan, who is charged with aggravated assault and three counts of violation of oath in the same case, was booked Thursday morning and released hours later on a $50,000 signature bond.
Brooks was fatally shot Friday night during a DUI arrest attempt in the parking lot of the University Avenue restaurant.
The 41-second struggle that ultimately ended in Brooks' death began with a 911 call reporting that he had fallen asleep in the restaurant's drive-thru lane and was blocking it.
Body- and dash-camera footage shows the officers trying to arrest Brooks after a Breathalyzer registered a blood alcohol level of .108.
"I think you've had too much to drink to be driving," Rolfe is heard saying. A struggle ensues, and as Brosnan attempts to handcuff Brooks, he runs away. At some point during the encounter, Brooks grabs Brosnan's stun gun.
Brooks ran a few steps and then turned, GBI Director Vic Reynolds said during a Saturday afternoon news conference. It was at that moment, Reynolds said, that the officer opened fire.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office said an autopsy determined that Brooks suffered organ damage and blood loss from two gunshot wounds.
"His cause of death: gunshot wounds of the back," an investigator from the medical examiner's office told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday.
The charges against Brosnan came as a surprise to many. Authorities said Brosnan did not reach for his gun during the exchange with Brooks, even after the man wrestled away his Taser and took off.