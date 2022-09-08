US-NEWS-OBAMAS-PORTRAITS-3-ABA

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama unveil their official White House portraits during a ceremony with President Joe Biden in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

 Yuri Gripas / Abaca Press/TNS

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hosted former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for the unveiling of their official portraits at the White House, calling them “two dear friends, and two great Americans.”

“Barack and Michelle, welcome home,” Biden said Wednesday at a boisterous event in the White House’s East Room.

