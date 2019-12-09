WASHINGTON — More than $12 billion is at stake for the nation’s health insurers Tuesday when the Supreme Court hears another Affordable Care Act case.
For the federal government, the potential damages could be far greater, as its reputation as a reliable partner to private businesses is on the line.
Unlike earlier Obamacare cases before the high court — where the entire 2010 law and health coverage for millions of Americans was at risk — the latest case has largely flown under consumers’ radar.
The case revolves around a temporary “Obamacare” provision — called the “risk-corridor” program — that was designed to help health plans recover some losses in the first three years of the health law marketplaces.
The Republican-controlled Congress in late 2014 stripped most of the money out of the program in a budget bill signed by President Barack Obama. This occurred a year after insurers began selling policies to millions of Americans with the expectation that the safeguard would back them up.
Republicans led by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who were determined to repeal the ACA, called the original provision an insurer “slush fund.” But researchers later found that the loss of the risk-corridor program was largely responsible for soaring premiums in 2016 and 2017, and contributed to several startup insurers going out of business.
Dozens of insurers have cried foul and sued the government. Lower courts were split on whether the government should be forced to make the payments.
Health insurers say the government’s decision on the risk-corridor program amounts to a bait-and-switch. The health plans took a chance with the new marketplaces, where they had little knowledge of how sick or expensive new enrollees would be. They said they expected the risk-corridor funding would back them up.
The latest data shows the government owes insurers more than $12 billion in payments to cover losses on the insurance exchanges between 2014 and 2016.
“This case warrants comparison to Lucy Van Pelt pulling the football away from Charlie Brown — with our nation’s government cast as the capricious bully,” the Association for Community Affiliated Plans, an industry group representing nonprofit health plans, wrote in an amicus brief to the Supreme Court. “If the Federal Circuit’s rule stands, then from now on no business can trust a statutory promise of payment from the government.”
The risk-corridor program was one of several ACA safeguards for insurers. The law called for insurers that made large profits to pay some of it back to the government to share with money-losing plans.
But the money taken in under the program fell billions short of the amount owed to insurers. The Obama administration told insurers that it would make up the difference with funds from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ budget. The General Accountability Office, the investigative arm of Congress, supported that decision for 2014.
The Trump administration argued the federal government never had power under the law to make the payments out of the CMS budget. The December 2014 budget deal confirmed that, according to the administration.
The federal government’s top lawyer rejects insurers’ notion that the risk-corridor money was ever guaranteed to them.
Congress did not “lure private parties into expensive undertakings with clear promises, only to renege after private parties have relied to their detriment and incurred actual losses,” Solicitor General Noel Francisco argued in court briefs.
If the justices rule in favor of the insurers on this case, they may strengthen the industry’s argument in a separate ACA lawsuit working its way through lower courts.
Insurers have sued the federal government for $2.3 billion in unpaid “cost-sharing reduction” payments after the Trump administration stopped making the payments in 2017. Six insurers —in front of three different federal judges —have succeeded in their challenges over unpaid payments.
These ACA payments were intended to compensate insurers for reducing deductibles, copayments and coinsurance mandated by the ACA for marketplace enrollees with low incomes.
Some lawsuits from insurers have been stayed, pending the court’s ruling on risk corridors.