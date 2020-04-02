WASHINGTON — The rate of positive coronavirus tests suggests that the next "hot spots" could include Michigan, Connecticut, Indiana, Georgia and Illinois, White House virus task force coordinator Deborah Birx said Thursday.
"We do have two states that have 35 percent positives. And that's New York and New Jersey. So that confirms very clearly that that's a very clear and an important hot zone," Birx told reporters at a White House briefing Thursday evening. Louisiana's positive test rate is 26 percent.
"Michigan, Connecticut, Indiana, Georgia, Illinois — that should tell you where the next hot sports are coming — are at 15 percent test positive," she added. "And then Colorado, D.C., Rhode Island and Massachusetts are at 13 percent."
More than 242,000 people in the U.S. have tested positive for the virus and more than 5,800 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Birx said more testing is being done — after weeks of complaints from governors and state health officials that tests weren't available.
Birx said there are "a high level of negatives in states without hot spots."
"California and Washington remain steady at an 8 percent rate," she added.
"So what we're seeing, finally, is testing improving, more testing being done," she said.