ORLANDO, Fla. — Not everyone’s New Year’s celebration is happy and healthy as a study finds the day to be the deadliest holiday of the year behind the wheel.
Nearly 1,000 people died on U.S. roadways over a three-day period during the 2017 New Year’s celebration, according to a study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
About 31 percent of those deaths involved drunk drivers, the study showed.
The numbers ring similarly as one looks back at previous New Year’s celebrations. Nearly 4,000 people died in drunk driving-related accidents within the month of December between 2012 and 2016, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Overall annual fatalities from drunk driving incidents decreased between 2017 and 2018 by 3.6 percent. However, drunk driving fatalities have hovered around an average of 300 deaths in the week between Christmas and New Year’s from 2012 to 2017.
AAA and Budweiser are providing ‘Tow to Go’ as an alternative to driving on New Year’s and until Jan. 2 at 6 a.m.