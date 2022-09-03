ENTER-VID-LORD-RINGS-TOLKIEN-MCT

Megan Richards and Markella Kavenagh play harfoots, a type of hobbit, in “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.”

 Ben Rothstein / Amazon/TNS

Some of J.R.R. Tolkien’s characters lived to be more than 6,000 years old. The author’s legacy may last even longer.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” which started streaming Thursday on Amazon Prime, is the latest highly anticipated journey to Middle Earth. Its $500 million budget for the first season makes it the most expensive TV series in history — and a bit of a gamble.

