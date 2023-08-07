Yet another lawsuit filed against Harvard in the wake of allegations that a worker in its Anatomical Gifts program morgue was selling body parts online has taken a different approach: placing the people whose bodies were sold front and center.

“I was reading about cadaver this and cadaver that reading the coverage and it’s been freakish horrors” leading the complaints, attorney Kathryn Barnett, of national law firm Morgan & Morgan, told the Herald Friday. “I have a deep empathy for the families. I have sat with the families and heard their stories.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.