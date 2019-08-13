DAYTON, Ohio — Police released more information about the gunman's actions in the two hours leading up to a mass shooting in Dayton's Oregon District on Aug. 4.
Various video surveillance cameras in the neighborhood helped police piece the timeline together, showing the gunman as he visited two bars on East Fifth Street before returning into his vehicle and changing into a dark hoodie and grabbing his backpack.
The shooter arrived at Blind Bob's with his sister and a friend at 11:04 p.m., before leaving alone at 12:14 a.m. and going to Ned Peppers, Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said.
He was seen exiting the bar at 12:42 a.m. before footage showed him back at his car and then behind Newcom's and Heart Mercantile shortly before the shooting.
In new surveillance video released by police, people on Blind Bob's patio are seen taking cover as the gunman walks down an alley beside the patio and starts firing.
Other videos showed the moments when officers first engaged the shooter.
Police believe the shooting lasted 32 seconds, with officers engaging the shooter about halfway through.
Biehl said it was clear that the gunman was "very familiar" with the Oregon District and that he was even in the neighborhood the night before the shooting.
While police still aren't sure if the shooter realized that one of his victims included his sister, Biehl said that the siblings were communicating after he left Blind Bob's and that he was aware of her location.
The chief added that he thinks the shooter previously planned the incident and that none of the shooter's interactions at either bar that night contributed to his actions.
There is also no indication that anyone helped the gunman in the shooting or how far in advance the incident was planned.
Biehl also updated the number of survivors who were treated for gunshot wounds. Previously, 14 people were listed as being shot. Three additional people have been treated for gunshot wounds, bringing the total to 17.
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said that she is working on forming a committee to create a permanent memorial for the victims.
She asked that everyone keep the victims' families in their hearts and to continue to support them as they mourn their loved ones.
More than a dozen agencies responded to the shooting, Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said.
In addition to the Dayton Police Department, officials from 14 agencies, including from the federal state and county level, responded to the Oregon District that night.
Hundreds of first responders provided support through medical care, providing CPR and setting up tourniquets, Dickstein said.