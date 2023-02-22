The Biden administration announced a policy Tuesday that would limit asylum access to immigrants who cross into the U.S. without authorization and fail to apply for protections on the way to the southern border with Mexico.

The proposal will not take effect immediately and will go through a regulatory process to allow public comment for 30 days. After that time, the policy is set to be in place for two years following its effective date.

