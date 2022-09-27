NASA asteroid

A television at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., captures the final images from the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) just before it smashes into the asteroid Dimorphos on Monday.

 Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images/TNS

A NASA spacecraft successfully crashed into an asteroid approximately 6.8 million miles from Earth in a test to determine if the impact can nudge the space rock slightly off course.

NASA launched its DART spacecraft in November 2021 with the express purpose of colliding with an asteroid about the size of a football stadium at 14,000 miles per hour.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.