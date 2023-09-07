Moderna’s updated COVID vaccine appears to generate “a strong human immune response against the highly mutated BA.2.86 variant,” the company said Wednesday, citing new clinical trial data.
Data from recent research on the drug maker’s new vaccine booster showed “an 8.7 to 11-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies against circulating variants, including the BA.2.86, EG.5, and FL.1.5.1 variants.”
EG.5 currently makes up for nearly 22 percent of new COVID cases in the U.S., while FL1.5.1 accounts for around 15 percent of new cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
BA.2.86 (nicknamed “Pirola”), while not widely spread in the country, has raised alarm among public health officials due to its multiple genetic differences when compared to previous versions of the virus.
Its emergence, in addition to the growing prevalence of the EG.5 and FL1.5.1 variants, “underscores the need for vaccination with an updated COVID-19 vaccine, which can help reduce severe disease and hospitalizations caused by current circulating strains,” Moderna said in a news release.
The variant, which has been identified in at least four U.S. states, may be more likely to break through existing immunity from previous vaccination or infection — though the agency said last week there is “currently no evidence that this variant is causing more severe illness.”
Moderna’s new booster, which is pending approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the fall 2023 vaccination season, appears to be highly effective in protecting people against the new variant, providing an 8.7-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies in humans against it.
“These results demonstrate that our updated COVID-19 vaccine generates a strong human immune response against the highly mutated BA.2.86 variant,” Moderna president Stephen Hoge said in a statement. “Taken together with our previously communicated results showing a similarly effective response against EG.5 and FL.1.5.1 variants, these data confirm that our updated COVID-19 vaccine will continue to be an important tool for protection as we head into the fall vaccination season,” he added.
The data, which has yet to be reviewed by outside scientists, has been shared with regulators.
