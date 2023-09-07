Moderna’s updated COVID vaccine appears to generate “a strong human immune response against the highly mutated BA.2.86 variant,” the company said Wednesday, citing new clinical trial data.

Data from recent research on the drug maker’s new vaccine booster showed “an 8.7 to 11-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies against circulating variants, including the BA.2.86, EG.5, and FL.1.5.1 variants.”

