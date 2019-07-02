Mike Pence’s plane unexpectedly returned to Washington, D.C., after an unexplained issue.
The vice president scrapped a planned event in New Hampshire but White House officials called it a “diversion” and denied that there was an “emergency.”
“Something came up that required the Vice President to remain in Washington,” said Alyssa Farah, Pence’s spokeswoman.
Air Force Two returned safely to Washington and no one was injured. He was reportedly at the White House meeting with President Donald Trump.
Pence was planning to meet with former patients in Manchester, N.H., and to speak about the state’s opioid crisis.
Pence suffered a scare when his campaign plane skidded off a runway at LaGuardia Airport just days before the 2016 presidential election.
— New York Daily News