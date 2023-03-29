Pence

Vice President Mike Pence reads the final certification of Electoral College votes cast in November’s presidential election during a joint session of Congress, after working through the night, at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 7, 2021.

 J. Scott Applewhite / Getty Images/TNS

Former Vice President Mike Pence has been ordered by a federal judge to testify about conversations with former President Donald Trump ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In a major victory for prosecutors, Pence has been told that he must answer questions about the attempted insurrection before a grand jury investigating Trump’s effort to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

