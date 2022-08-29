Mickey Mantle

The Topps 1952 Mickey Mantle Card #311, sometimes called the ‘’holy grail’’ of post-war baseball card collecting, is displayed here by Huggins & Scott Auctions at the White Plains County Center Baseball Card Show in New York on Jan. 19, 2013. A mint-condition 1952 trading card of Mantle sold Saturday for a record $12.6 million.

 Staton Rabin / Zuma Press/TNS

Yankees legend Mickey Mantle is still breaking records.

A mint-condition 1952 trading card of the pinstriped slugger sold Saturday for a record $12.6 million, the highest price ever paid for a piece of sports memorabilia.

