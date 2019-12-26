DETROIT — A Michigan woman had a very merry Christmas this year. Her Secret Santa turned out to be Microsoft founder and billionaire Bill Gates.
After participating in numerous RedditGifts exchanges, Shelby, who asked that her last name not be published, hit the jackpot on her 95th exchange, receiving an 81-pound package Dec. 17.
The package was full of thoughtful and geeky gifts from books to Lego sets, a clear indication that Gates and his team really did their homework on Shelby’s interests.
Even the inside was lit up by a strand of fairy lights, according to her Reddit post.
After a difficult year in which she lost her mother days before her wedding, this surprise was exactly what Shelby needed for some holiday cheer.
“Bill Gates, you are a blessing. This year has been a complete roller coaster of emotions for me; in March, I lost my mother completely unexpectedly only 10 days before my destination wedding ... “ she shared in her post.
However, the most thoughtful gift was a donation the billionaire made to the American Heart Association in honor of Shelby’s mother, she said.
“Your donation to The American Heart Association in my mom’s memory is the most special gift of all. It means more to me than I can express,” Shelby said.
As an avid RedditGifts user, Shelby is well aware that Gates has participated before. But that’s not the reason she joined.
“I really encourage people to join the gift exchange. I’ve been matched with people like myself and it’s a ton of fun to learn about someone else and brighten their day, Shelby said. “Plus it’s great to get a gift in the mail instead of the usual junk mail and bills.”
According to the post, other gifts include: Bill’s Deck of Books 2019, a Harry Potter Santa hat, a hammock with bug net, candies, toys for her cat and much more.
Gates has participated in the RedditGifts’ Secret Santa exchange for many years. According to Geek Wire, Gates got involved in 2013 and signed up as any other user would.
All Secret Santa participants are matched completely randomly, according to Reddit.
— Detroit Free Press