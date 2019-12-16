WASHINGTON — Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is set to be sentenced for lying to federal agents at the end of January as a judge rejected all arguments to throw out the case.
U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan also turned down a battery of requests for additional evidence made by Flynn’s lawyer Sidney Powell earlier this year.
“It is undisputed that Mr. Flynn not only made those false statements to the FBI agents, but he also made the same false statements to the vice president and senior White House officials, who, in turn, repeated Mr. Flynn’s false statements to the American people on national television,” Sullivan said near the end of a 92-page ruling.
An adviser to the Trump campaign, the retired U.S. Army general served as the president’s initial national security adviser. He lasted in the post only three weeks before being dismissed after word of his contacts with then Russian ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, became public.
Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and admitted to other crimes in December 2017. His sentencing a year later was scrapped in the middle of a court hearing after the judge learned Flynn hadn’t finished cooperating with investigators.
