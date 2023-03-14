Cohen

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen gives a short statement to members of the press as he arrives to meet with the Manhattan district attorney on Feb. 8, 2023, in New York City. Cohen testified Monday before a grand jury hearing evidence about the infamous hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

 Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump has a message for the Manhattan grand jury seeking his testimony in a porn star hush money probe: Don’t hold your breath.

Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina said on Monday that the former president is “an extortion victim,” and has no plans to cooperate with the Manhattan DA’s investigation into an alleged preelection hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

