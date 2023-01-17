Mexico now bans smoking in hotels, beaches, parks and all other public spaces — one of the world’s strictest laws of its kind.

The General Law for Tobacco Control reform, which took effect on Sunday, also prohibits businesses from promoting, advertising or sponsoring tobacco products, including putting them on display for sale. The law expands a 2008 ban on smoking in bars, restaurants and workplaces. Similar restrictions will fall on e-cigarettes and vaping.

