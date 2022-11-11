CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a group of men who stormed a school bus, where they spewed antisemitic slurs and threatened to harm a 12-year-old boy in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on Wednesday, according to officials.

The bus was dropping off elementary students from a local Orthodox Jewish school when, around 5 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Jerome Street, the men entered the bus, according to Chicago police, who said nobody was physically injured.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.