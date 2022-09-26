Italy election

People check the voters list at a polling station on Sunday in Rome, as the country votes in the legislative election.

 Andreas Solaro / AFP/Getty Images/TNS

Giorgia Meloni is on track to lead Italy’s most right-wing government since World War II after early results signaled a clear victory for her coalition in Sunday’s election.

Meloni’s alliance, which includes Matteo Salvini’s League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, will win about 43 percent of the vote for the crucial upper house, according to projections from RAI, the public broadcaster. That would give the bloc at least 114 seats in the Senate, where 104 votes are required for a majority, putting her in line to become the country’s first female prime minister.

