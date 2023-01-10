The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $1.1 billion, making it the game’s third-largest jackpot in history, lottery officials said.
No one won the jackpot during the latest drawing on Friday, when the winning white balls were 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63. The gold Mega Ball was 13.
Now a player has a chance to win more than a billion dollars during the Tuesday, Jan. 10, drawing. Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m.
The jackpot has been building since Oct. 14, after players from California and Florida split a $502 million prize.
Although no one has won the jackpot yet, there have been other wins, including 52 tickets worth $1 million or more in 20 states across the country.
This is the fourth time the Mega Millions’ jackpot has hit $1 billion in the past four years, lottery officials said.
A South Carolina player won the largest jackpot in history on Oct. 23, 2018, when they scored $1.537 billion.
Mega Millions costs $2 to play. To win the jackpot, a player has to match all six numbers that are drawn.
If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.
