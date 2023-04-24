Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R- Calif., speaks with Peter Giacchi, executive floor official with Citadel, on the floor of the the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, April 17, 2023, in New York City.

 Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that the House will pass his $1.5 trillion debt ceiling increase plan this week, but he dodged when asked if he has already secured the 218 Republican votes he needs.

“We will hold a vote this week and we will pass it,” McCarthy said on Fox News’ ”Sunday Morning Futures.”

