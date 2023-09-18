U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy

U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters after a caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol last week.

 Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images/TNS

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced demands to hold off an Oct. 1 U.S. government shutdown for a month, including an 8 percent temporary spending cut for domestic agencies and a resumption of border wall construction.

McCarthy presented the plan to Republican lawmakers in a conference call Sunday evening after negotiators representing key factions within the House GOP settled on the demands to temporarily fund the government for 31 days. A House vote on the measure is planned for Thursday.

