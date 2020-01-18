An increasing body of research suggests that optimistic people are healthier and happier than those who are pessimistic. But even if you are a negative thinker, you can teach yourself to make happiness a habit. Dr. Richa Sood, a Mayo Clinic general internist, has tips on how you can become more optimistic.
Optimism is good for your health. But what if you’re pessimistic and have difficulty seeing the bright side of things?
“Optimism is sort of a mindset,” says Sood.
She says you can train your brain to make optimism a habit.
“The brain is beautiful. The brain changes. We call it neuroplasticity,” says Sood.
So if you purposefully choose to think positively regularly, eventually the brain will form new pathways, and you will become more optimistic.
Sood has three tips on how to start:
Feel grateful for things that are going right; surround yourself with people who believe in you; and exercise and eat healthily to maintain a healthy body weight.