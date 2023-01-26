BOSTON — The 32-year-old mother of three at the center of the tragedy that shocked the Duxbury community late Tuesday night will be charged with the murder of two of her children.

Lindsay Clancy, the mother, is currently being hospitalized and will be arraigned on charges of homicide after she is released, Plymouth DA Timothy Cruz said Wednesday afternoon from the Police Department headquarters in Duxbury, a seaside town 35 miles outside Boston.

