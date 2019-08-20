ATLANTA — After allegedly exposing himself to a housekeeper, a man fell to his death Monday attempting to escape from the Hyatt Regency Atlanta hotel, according to police.
Police were called shortly after noon to the iconic hotel, known for its blue dome, after the man attempted to jump from a 10th-story balcony to one below, Investigator James White with Atlanta police said. The man died from the fall, White said.
Tuesday afternoon, investigators with the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office were attempting to locate the man’s next of kin before releasing his name. He was not a guest at the hotel, police said. No information was released on why the man was inside the hotel.
The housekeeper reported the alleged incident to hotel security, White said. When hotel security officers attempted to confront the man, he ran.
According to investigators, the man fell to the ground and died from his injuries. The death is believed to be accidental and no criminal charges are expected, White said.
In an emailed statement, Peter McMahon, the Hyatt’s general manager, said hotel staff members are assisting police with the investigation.
“The safety and security of our guests and colleagues is a top priority at Hyatt Regency Atlanta,” McMahon said. “We are saddened by the event that occurred at our hotel and our thoughts go out to all who have been affected by this terrible situation.”
— The Atlanta Journal-Constitution