Brazil

Former Brazilian president (2003-2010) and candidate for the leftist Workers Party Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva greets supporters while leaving the polling station, during the presidential runoff election in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday.

 Carl De Souza / AFP via Getty Images/TNS

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won election as Brazil’s president in a dramatic comeback for the left-wing politician who was languishing in a jail cell just three years ago on corruption charges.

He defeated the incumbent Jair Bolsonaro by less than 2 percentage points in Sunday’s runoff vote, according to the official tally. It signals a change in direction for Latin America’s largest economy after a heated campaign that showed extreme polarization among the electorate, and marks the first time a sitting president in Brazil has lost a reelection bid. Bolsonaro has yet to concede or comment on the results.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.