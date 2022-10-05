Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn performs during the 16th Annual Americana Music Festival & Conference at Ascend Amphitheater in 2015 in Nashville, Tenn.

 Terry Wyatt / Getty Images for Americana Music/TNS

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Loretta Lynn, an iconic singer who at one time was known as the Queen of Country Music, has died, according to a statement her family provided to The Associated Press. She was 90.

Many remember Lynn as the Coal Miner’s Daughter — a phrase that refers to a hit song and album by Lynn, as well as a movie based on her autobiography.

