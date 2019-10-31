CHICAGO — The longest Chicago teachers strike in decades ended Thursday, sending students back to classes Friday, after one final standoff between the city and the Chicago Teachers Union over makeup days.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the end of the walkout Thursday afternoon following a lengthy closed-door meeting with CTU officials. Lightfoot agreed to making up five days lost to the strike, a final sticking point for the union.
As of late Thursday, Chicago Public Schools has not yet determined when the five makeup days will be scheduled.
The strike, which outlasted the latest major CTU work stoppage in 2012 by several days, was officially suspended.
Lightfoot praised the deal as "historic" but lamented that the strike had been "a hardship on way too many people across our city, particularly our young people," and that it was important to her that classes restart.
"Enough is enough, and so in the spirit of compromise we agreed," Lightfoot said. "It was a hard-fought discussion. It took us a lot of time to get there. But I think this is the right thing ultimately for our city, and I'm glad that this phase is over."
The strike began Oct. 17 and took 25,000 CTU members off the job and about 300,000 students out of school. It was the longest against the Chicago Board of Education since a 19-day walkout in 1987.
Now rank-and-file members must vote to ratify or reject the agreement, and the Chicago Board of Education must also sign off on the new deal. CTU President Jesse Sharkey said he's "not going to say it's going to be a slam-dunk."
"Members of the CTU get the final say on that contract," Sharkey said.
The union's House of Delegates voted 364-242 in favor of a tentative agreement reached Wednesday, but the issue of make-up days became an 11th-hour glitch when the CTU said the strike ending was contingent on teachers being able to recoup the lost school days, and their accompanying pay for them.
The union representing 7,000 support staff, Service Employees International Union Local 73, also ended their solidarity strike Thursday. SEIU Local 73 on Wednesday ratified a tentative deal reached earlier in the week, but encouraged members to honor CTU picket lines.
A vehement Lightfoot late Wednesday said CTU threw a curveball into the process and was adamant that she would not compensate teachers for strike days. On the strike continuing through Thursday, she said she was "gravely disappointed."
But Thursday morning, Lightfoot softened her stance and said she would talk about a compromise, although she wouldn't accept the union's "unilateral demands." Lightfoot also expressed anger at the union for not previously raising the make-up days issue as a condition for ending the strike.
CPS CEO Janice Jackson said making up all the days wouldn't be fair to families, as it would cut into winter break or summer vacation.
"This new demand to make up all the missed days, as I said last night, was never on the table," Lightfoot said Thursday. "As I've said, we cannot allow the CTU leadership to continue to make repeated new demands and move the goalposts unilaterally and repeatedly."
Sharkey tweeted late Wednesday that return-to-work provisions were always intended to be part of negotiations. But the union agreed to accept a compromise to make up some of the school days.
It's unclear how and when the days will be made up, according to the union. The days could be added on to the end of the school year, and there could be other in-service days or school holidays converted to attendance days.
But overall, union officials said they were pleased with the outcome of negotiations and there were meaningful improvements in the tentative agreement, a contract the mayor called the most generous in CPS history. The tentative agreement meets many of CTU's demands, including a process to enforce class-size limits, and a nurse and social worker in every school. Lightfoot's deal also gave the union 16% raises.
One of the bigger wins for the city was the contract's five-year length. The union wanted a three-year deal.
The union is scheduled to vote in their schools or at CTU headquarters within 10 days after lawyers for both parties land on final language in the tentative agreement.
"We have a better Chicago Public Schools as a result of the last 10 days," CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates said. Sharkey said the mayor "did the right thing" and kept her campaign promises.