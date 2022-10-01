Linda Ronstadt

Linda Ronstadt accepts the award for Best Documentary for “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” at the AARP The Magazine’s 19th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 2020.

 Kevin Winter / Getty Images/TNS

Linda Ronstadt encountered a pivotal problem when she teamed up with former New York Times writer Lawrence Downes to pen a cookbook featuring some of her family’s favorite recipes.

“It didn’t come together because I don’t cook!” said Ronstadt, 76, a National Medal of Arts recipient, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and 11-time Grammy Award-winner.

