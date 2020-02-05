WASHINGTON — The greatest rebukes of Donald Trump's presidency from the Republican side of the aisle have come from the two previous standard-bearers for the GOP.
When Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, a freshman senator who was the 2012 Republican nominee for president, announced Wednesday on the Senate floor that he would vote to convict the president of abuse of power, it evoked memories of the time when the late Sen. John McCain voted in 2017 to thwart the president's desired repeal of the 2010 health care law.
McCain, a hero of the Vietnam War from Arizona and the 2008 Republican nominee for president, cast his vote with a dramatic thumbs-down that the current occupant of the Oval Office has not forgotten. Trump has continued to allude to the vote, which doomed GOP plans to nix the 2010 health care law, particularly during campaign rallies.
GOP senators otherwise lined up to acquit the president of both articles of impeachment, including the charge of abuse of power in seeking an investigation of the Biden family by Ukraine, as well as what turned out to be a temporary withholding of foreign assistance to help the country counter its Russian neighbor.
In his floor speech, Romney said that his support for much of the president's agenda was not sufficient to excuse the behavior that he thought merited removal.
"I have voted with him 80 percent of the time. But my promise before God to apply impartial justice required that I put my personal feelings and biases aside," the Utah senator said. "Were I to ignore the evidence that has been presented, and disregard what I believe my oath and the Constitution demands of me for the sake of a partisan end, it would, I fear, expose my character to history's rebuke and the censure of my own conscience."
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Romney's own niece, quickly said in a tweet that the party was on the president's side.
"This is not the first time I have disagreed with Mitt, and I imagine it will not be the last. The bottom line is President Trump did nothing wrong, and the Republican Party is more united than ever behind him," she said. "I, along with the @GOP, stand with President Trump."
To be sure, Romney knew what was coming. He is not up for reelection in Utah until 2024, which would be at the end of Trump's potential second term.
"I am aware that there are people in my party and in my state who will strenuously disapprove of my decision, and in some quarters, I will be vehemently denounced. I am sure to hear abuse from the president and his supporters," Romney aid. "Does anyone seriously believe I would consent to these consequences other than from an inescapable conviction that my oath before God demanded it of me?"
As for any relationship with Trump himself? Romney had a thought about that in an interview with The Atlantic conducted ahead of the floor speech.
"We'll burn that bridge when we come to it," Romney said.
Despite widespread speculation about other senators voting contrary to their partisan affiliation, Romney was the only one to cross party lines. He voted to convict the president on the article of impeachment on abuse of power, making the final vote tally on that 48-52. He voted with his party to acquit the president on the article of impeachment on obstruction of Congress, making the final vote tally a party-line vote of 47-53.
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III, who narrowly won reelection in 2018, was among the last hold-outs, announcing just before the vote that he would vote guilty on both charges.
"I take no pleasure in these votes, and am saddened this is the legacy we leave our children and grandchildren. I have always wanted this President, and every President to succeed, but I deeply love our country and must do what I think is best for the nation," Manchin said in a statement.
Trump is popular in West Virginia — he carried it by 42 points in 2016. Manchin hasn't ruled out running again in 2024, putting him in the spotlight.
Manchin took advantage of his own personal brand in the state — he's a former two-term governor — and a flawed opponent to win a second full term. He played up his relationship with the president and ran ads touting his support for a border wall.
Even so, he barely overcame the deep unpopularity of national Democrats in West Virginia, defeating state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey by just 3 points in 2018.
A year later, after toying with running for governor again in 2020, Manchin announced he would stay in the Senate instead of trying to challenge GOP Gov. Jim Justice, who won in 2016 as a Democrat with Manchin's backing.
Manchin is used to bucking his party in the Senate. He was the only Democratic senator to vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh in 2018.
Meanwhile, Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, a freshman senator, was the most elusive member of her party throughout the impeachment process, declining to offer the media much insight into her thinking as the trial unfolded. Like Manchin, she announced just before the vote that she supported Trump's conviction on both charges, calling Trump's actions "dangerous to the fundamental principles of American democracy."
Sinema drew attention when she stood and applauded several times during Tuesday's State of the Union address when her Democratic colleagues did not.
Trump carried Arizona 48-45% in 2016, and Democrats are trying to win the seat at the presidential level in 2020.
Sinema arrived in the Senate last year, having defeated Republican Martha McSally by 2 points.
She's not facing reelection until 2024. (McSally was subsequently appointed to the late Sen. John McCain's seat and is up for election this year.)
Sinema has already bucked her party in the Senate. Her vote for two of Trump's Cabinet nominees provoked progressives in Arizona into trying to censure her. She did not back the Democratic gubernatorial nominee in her state in 2018, and has not officially endorsed Mark Kelly in the 2020 Senate race against McSally.