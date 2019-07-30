Elizabeth Warren gave Bernie Sanders a side hug and an enthusiastic "good to see you!" at the start of Tuesday's Democratic debate.
And for more than 2½ hours, the nonaggression pact between the progressive standard bearers held steady.
Warren and Sanders stood at the center of the debate stage in Detroit, and were united in fending off attacks by their moderate challengers, who strove to distinguish themselves as more pragmatic and more electable than the lefty pair.
The other candidates appearing on stage Tuesday were Montana Gov. Steve Bullock; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former Maryland Rep. John Delaney; former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan and spiritual self-help author Marianne Williamson.
The rest of the field will convene on Wednesday for night two of the debate, which will feature a hotly anticipated rematch between former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris, who clashed in the previous debate over school busing.
Here's what stood out as the big takeaways from the crowded 10-candidate face-off:
—
MORAL SIGNALING THROUGH HEALTH CARE: Democrats dug in on a meaty debate on health care policy, which may have left viewers' heads spinning on the distinctions between a sweeping Medicare for All, a smaller-scale public option and many variations in between. It was a lengthy back-and-forth, with debate moderators goading candidates to weigh in on their rivals' stances.
But along with laying out policy details, candidates framed their health care stances in moral terms, trying to cast their approach as more empathic and righteous than their rivals.
For Sanders and Warren, only a government-run health care overhaul is sufficient to fix the current system.
"This isn't funny!" exclaimed Warren, quieting the audience's titters as she challenged CNN anchor Jake Tapper for interrupting her.
"The basic profit model of an insurance company is taking as much money as you can in premiums and pay out as little as possible in health care coverage," she added. "That is not working for Americans."
But moderates said a more incremental approach — one that is more likely to pass Congress — is more humane in confronting urgent need.
Klobuchar defended her preference for a public option to compete with private health insurance plans.
"That is the easiest way to move forward quickly," she said.
—
GOOD NEWS/BAD NEWS FOR DELANEY: The former Maryland congressman was the first prominent Democrat to jump into the 2020 fray but has had a hard time winning attention from his better-known rivals. On Tuesday, he got a substantial amount of screen time, a boon to a candidate desperate for exposure.
But Delaney, a centrist, will perhaps be best known for setting up strong zingers for his more progressive colleagues.
Going toe-to-toe with his rivals on health care, he mocked them for not understanding the business of health care.
"It's not a business!" Sanders swiftly replied, a quick jab to underscore his position that health care should be a right, not a product.
Later, when debating on the best way to beat Donald Trump, Delaney again argued for a more moderate appeal to voters.
That gave Warren an opening to make her central campaign pitch that she'd be a scrappy force for systemic change.
"I don't understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States to talk about what we really can't do and shouldn't fight for," Warren said, winning applause from the crowd.
—
WARREN'S WINNING ONE-LINERS: Warren's high school debating experience served her well Tuesday night. The Massachusetts senator turned around a number of polished one-liners that helped her reframe debate questions on her terms.
On health care, for example, she shut down more moderate rivals who warned Medicare for All would result in people losing their insurance.
"We are the Democrats," she said firmly. "We are not about trying to take away from health care from anyone ... We should stop using Republican talking points in order to talk with each other about how to provide that health care."
And when asked later about racial strife in the country — potentially dicey territory on a night where no candidates of color were on stage — Warren won cheers for her blunt assessment pronouncement: "We need to call out white supremacy for what it is — domestic terrorism."
—
SOUPED-UP SANDERS: Sanders made little impression in the Democratic debates last month, but on Tuesday night, the Vermont senator showed much more spark. While largely sticking to his long-held campaign message, Sanders was peppier and quick with the zingers.
The more animated Sanders got attention from his fellow candidates, who noted his forceful delivery.
"You don't have to yell," said Ryan.
"Throw your hands up!" former Hickenlooper said teasingly in a back-and-forth. When Sanders complied, Hickenlooper waved his limbs too, giving the proceedings an uncommonly calisthenic flair. "Whoa-ho, I can do it!"
—
GETTING ALONG ON GUNS: CNN's moderators were able to get the Democrats squabbling on health care, climate change and trade. But on guns, there was little disagreement to be found.
The candidates were united in lamenting the scourge of gun violence and blasting the influence of the National Rifle Association. They were quick to emphasize how gun deaths personally affected them — Hickenlooper recalled visiting the Aurora, Colo., movie theater that was the site of a 2012 massacre; Bullock spoke of the shooting death of his 11-year-old nephew.
It's a striking illustration of how quickly the politics of gun control have shifted in recent years. No longer are Democratic candidates fearful of appearing too liberal on guns; if anything, it was candidates who had taken more conservative positions in the past, such as Sanders who voted against a 1993 background check bill, who were on the defensive.
—
OUT OF SIGHT, OUT OF MIND: Biden has consistently been the front-runner in Democratic polls. You wouldn't know it from Tuesday night's debate, when his name never came up.
Harris released her version of Medicare-for-All earlier this week, setting off a round of sniping between her, Biden and Sanders. It didn't merit a mention in Tuesday night's lengthy health care debate.
The 10 Democrats on stage Tuesday night trained their focus on each other — or President Donald Trump. But the other half of the field, who will be on stage Wednesday night, was largely invisible.