Police vans stand by a check point as permitted cars are allowed to cross into the scene today in Przewodow, Poland. Poland convened a meeting of its national security council amid reports that stray missiles hit its territory, killing two people. Russia’s defense ministry denied that its missiles hit the NATO member state, but moments after, Polish ministry confirmed it was a Russian-produced missile.

Explosions reportedly caused by Russian missiles killed two people in Poland, prompting the NATO member to consider an appeal for assistance from its allies in the alliance.

Polish authorities are investigating the blasts that happened about 4 miles from the frontier with Ukraine. The government in Warsaw may invoke NATO’s Article 4, which allows allies to raise discussions on national security threats, a spokesman said.

