Koreas

South Korean soldiers participate in a river crossing exercise with U.S. soldiers on Oct. 19 in Yeoju, South Korea.

 Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images/TNS

North Korea and South Korea fired warning shots at each other near a nautical border after Seoul said a merchant vessel from its neighbor crossed the line, adding to a recent series of provocations along one of the world’s most militarized boundaries.

South Korea’s military said it fired warning shots after the North Korean vessel violated the western sea border at 3:42 a.m. today. Pyongyang responded by firing about 10 artillery shells less than two hours later toward a South Korean ship that landed on the north side of the line, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

